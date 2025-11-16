Howard plays VCU on 4-game win streak

Howard Bison (4-0) at VCU Rams (2-1) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to prolong…

Howard Bison (4-0) at VCU Rams (2-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over VCU.

VCU finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 56.5 points per game and shoot 36.9% from the field last season.

Howard finished 22-12 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Bison averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 38.3% from the field and 30.4% from deep last season.

