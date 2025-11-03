Howard hosts Missouri in season opener

Missouri Tigers at Howard Bison Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Missouri in the season opener. Howard…

Missouri Tigers at Howard Bison

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Missouri in the season opener.

Howard finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Bison averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.3 last season.

Missouri went 3-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

