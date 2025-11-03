Live Radio
Howard hosts Missouri in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Missouri Tigers at Howard Bison

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Missouri in the season opener.

Howard finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Bison averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.3 last season.

Missouri went 3-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

