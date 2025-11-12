Live Radio
Howard hosts Alcorn State after Morris’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:47 AM

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Howard Bison (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Howard after Jameel Morris scored 22 points in Alcorn State’s 84-64 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Howard went 12-20 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison averaged 5.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Alcorn State went 5-17 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

