Howard hosts Alcorn State after Morris’ 22-point game

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Howard Bison (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Howard after Jameel Morris scored 22 points in Alcorn State’s 84-64 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Howard went 12-20 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison averaged 5.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Alcorn State went 5-17 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

