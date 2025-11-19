Howard faces Stetson following Harris’ 24-point game

Howard Bison (2-2) at Stetson Hatters (1-3) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is…

Howard Bison (2-2) at Stetson Hatters (1-3)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Stetson after Bryce Harris scored 24 points in Howard’s 72-64 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Stetson went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Hatters allowed opponents to score 81.5 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.

Howard finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Bison averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

