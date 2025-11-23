Howard faces No. 5 Duke after Harris’ 20-point outing

Howard Bison (3-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-0) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Howard Bison (3-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -42.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits No. 5 Duke after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 80-70 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 in home games. Duke has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Bison are 0-1 on the road. Howard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Howard gives up. Howard scores 18.1 more points per game (75.3) than Duke allows (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 13.3 points.

Alex Cotton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 22 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.