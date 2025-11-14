Howard faces Elon on 3-game win streak

Howard Bison (3-0) at Elon Phoenix (2-1) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard is looking to…

Howard Bison (3-0) at Elon Phoenix (2-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Elon.

Elon went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 15-15 overall. The Phoenix averaged 58.5 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 11.4 from beyond the arc.

Howard went 10-6 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 65.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.5 last season.

