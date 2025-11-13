Live Radio
Howard defeats Alcorn State 72-64

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 11:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 24 points in Howard’s 72-64 victory against Alcorn State on Thursday.

Harris also contributed nine rebounds for the Bison (2-2). Travelle Bryson added 12 points while going 6 of 12 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Ose Okokie had 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Shane Lancaster led the Braves (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jameel Morris added 12 points and four steals for Alcorn State. Tycen McDaniels had 11 points and seven rebounds.

