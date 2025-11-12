Houston routs Oakland 78-45 behind Flemings and Sharp

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 19 points and nine assists, Emanuel Sharp scored 19 points and top-ranked Houston routed…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 19 points and nine assists, Emanuel Sharp scored 19 points and top-ranked Houston routed Oakland 78-45 on Wednesday night.

Flemings was 8 of 12 from the floor, and Sharp shot 7 of 13, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, for Houston (3-0). The Cougars shot 45% and were 9 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Flemings and Sharp each had 11 points in the first half and shot a combined 8 of 16 from the field as the Cougars led 39-17 at the half.

Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr. finished with 11 points. The Cougars outrebounded the Grizzlies 46-32 and held a 40-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Isaac Garrett had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Nassim Mashhour added nine points for Oakland (0-3). The Grizzlies shot 31%.

NO. 20 TENNESSEE 99, NORTH FLORIDA 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored a career-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Tennessee to a victory over North Florida.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points and 7 assists for the Volunteers (3-0). Nate Ament had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Cade Phillips had nine rebounds.

Kent Jackson led the Ospreys (0-2) with 16 points. Devin Hines and Kamrin Oriol each scored 11.

North Florida went the final 6:13 of the first half without scoring. Tennessee’s defensive stand turned a two-point lead into a 47-30 advantage at the break. Estrella led the way with 15 points. The Ospreys shot just 34% (12 of 35) from the field, but had seven offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points before the break.

