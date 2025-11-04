Live Radio
Houston hosts UT Arlington to open season

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025

UT Arlington Mavericks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston begins the season at home against UT Arlington.

Houston went 5-25 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

UT Arlington finished 18-14 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 9.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

