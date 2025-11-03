Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Houston hosts UT Arlington…

Houston hosts UT Arlington in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

UT Arlington Mavericks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts UT Arlington in the season opener.

Houston went 5-25 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Cougars shot 35.8% from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range last season.

UT Arlington went 18-14 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 39.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up