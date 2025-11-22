Houston hosts Collins and High Point

High Point Panthers (5-0) at Houston Cougars (3-2) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Houston after…

High Point Panthers (5-0) at Houston Cougars (3-2)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Houston after Aaliyah Collins scored 29 points in High Point’s 71-65 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 in home games. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-0 to begin the season. High Point is fourth in the Big South with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chana Paxixe averaging 3.8.

Houston scores 65.4 points, 5.2 more per game than the 60.2 High Point allows. High Point averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cougars. Jade Jones is averaging 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0%.

Collins is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 assists and three steals for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 17.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

