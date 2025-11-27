Houston faces Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) vs. Houston Cougars (4-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) vs. Houston Cougars (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Arkansas State at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cougars have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Houston averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Red Wolves have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Houston is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State scores 9.6 more points per game (72.8) than Houston gives up to opponents (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jade Jones is shooting 57.1% and averaging 10.8 points.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 16.7 points and three steals. Crislyn Rose is averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.