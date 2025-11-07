Houston Christian visits UCSD following Beath’s 24-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Houston…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Houston Christian after Leo Beath scored 24 points in UCSD’s 105-73 victory over the La Verne Leopards.

UCSD went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 30-5 overall. The Tritons gave up 61.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Houston Christian finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Huskies shot 42.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

