Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Houston Christian visits UCSD…

Houston Christian visits UCSD following Beath’s 24-point performance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 5:09 AM

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Houston Christian after Leo Beath scored 24 points in UCSD’s 105-73 victory over the La Verne Leopards.

UCSD went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 30-5 overall. The Tritons gave up 61.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Houston Christian finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Huskies shot 42.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up