Houston Christian takes down UL Monroe 72-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Trent Johnson scored 17 points as Houston Christian beat Louisiana-Monroe 72-61 on Thursday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Huskies (2-1). Demarco Bethea scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Mambourou Mara went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (1-3) were led by MJ Russell, who recorded 15 points. Renars Sondors added 12 points and six rebounds for UL Monroe. Dylan Diaz had 10 points.

