Houston Christian secures 72-65 victory against The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Demarco Bethea had 14 points in Houston Christian’s 72-65 win against The Citadel on Wednesday.

Bethea shot 7 of 7 from the field for the Huskies (4-2). Kylin Green added 13 points and five assists. Mambourou Mara had 12 points.

Braxton Williams finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (2-5). Christian Moore added 17 points. Eze Wali and Keynan Davis had eight points apiece.

