Houston and UTSA square off for non-conference showdown

UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) at Houston Cougars (1-0) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts UTSA in out-of-conference action.…

UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts UTSA in out-of-conference action.

Houston finished 5-25 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game last season, 22.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

UTSA went 26-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 14.1 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.