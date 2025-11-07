Live Radio
Houston and UTSA square off for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts UTSA in out-of-conference action.

Houston finished 5-25 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game last season, 22.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

UTSA went 26-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 14.1 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

