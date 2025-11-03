House’s 18 points leads Southern Illinois 83-42 past McKendree

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 18 points to lead Southern Illinois’ 83-42 victory over McKendree on Monday, in…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 18 points to lead Southern Illinois’ 83-42 victory over McKendree on Monday, in a season opener for both teams.

House also had three steals for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe added 11 points, going 4-of-4 shooting from the field with three steals.

From the 17:28 mark on, the Salukis never trailed. They took a 40-20 lead into the break, then tallied a similar result in a 43-22 second half showing.

Caleb Burton led the Bearcats in scoring, finishing with eight points. Andrew Moore added seven points and two steals for McKendree.

