Houser scores 24, Delaware defeats UNC Greensboro 73-60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Houser scored 24 points as Delaware beat UNC Greensboro 73-60 on Tuesday.

Houser added 10 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-4). Macon Emory added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Christian Bliss went 6 of 13 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals.

The Spartans (1-6) were led in scoring by Lilian Marville, who finished with 17 points. Donald Whitehead Jr. added 12 points and KJ Younger had 10 points and six rebounds.

Houser scored 13 points in the first half and Delaware went into the break trailing 29-27. Emory scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

