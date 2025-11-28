House and Southern Illinois take on the Little Rock Trojans in non-conference play

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes…

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Little Rock in non-conference play.

The Salukis have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Illinois leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Rolyns Aligbe paces the Salukis with 6.0 rebounds.

The Trojans are 1-4 on the road. Little Rock allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

Southern Illinois averages 80.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 76.7 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Steffe averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Quel’Ron House is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.6 points.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

