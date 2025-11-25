Live Radio
Horton’s 15 help Coppin State take down Rider 68-65

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 11:36 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Khali Horton had 15 points in Coppin State’s 68-65 victory over Rider on Tuesday.

Horton shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (2-7). Demariontay Hall scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Hassan Perkins shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points as did Nelson Lamizana.

The Broncs (1-5) were led in scoring by Zion Cruz, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Aasim Burton added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Rider. Caleb Smith also had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Coppin State next plays Sunday against Loyola (MD) on the road, and Rider will visit Merrimack on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

