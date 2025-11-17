Honor Huff, DJ Thomas guide unbeaten West Virginia to 81-59 victory over Lafayette

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman DJ Thomas had 25 points off the bench, Honor Huff hit eight 3-pointers and scored…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman DJ Thomas had 25 points off the bench, Honor Huff hit eight 3-pointers and scored 24 and West Virginia beat Lafayette 81-59 on Monday night.

Huff missed both of his shots from inside the 3-point line for the Mountaineers (5-0), but he made his final seven attempts from beyond the arc and finished 8 for 9. Thomas made 11 of 17 shots and all three of his free throws.

Andre Phillips led the Leopards (1-4) with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting with three 3-pointers. Caleb Williams totaled 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Huff made 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half, scoring 15 to guide West Virginia to a 36-25 advantage. Thomas added 11 points off the bench as the duo combined for all but 10 first-half points for the Mountaineers.

Huff hit two more 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half and Thomas scored with a dunk and a layup to push the Mountaineers’ advantage to 52-31 with 13:53 remaining.

Huff, a senior transfer from Chattanooga, was shooting 30.6% from behind the arc entering play — 11 for 36. He made 9 of 10 for the Mocs last season in a 91-66 victory over VMI and shot 41.6% from deep for the season.

Da’Sean Butler set the West Virginia record with 10 3-pointers in a 2008 game against Syracuse.

Thomas entered with 30 points through his first four games.

