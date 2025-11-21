Holy Cross visits Sacred Heart on 4-game road slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -6.5;…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Crusaders take on Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pioneers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Crusaders have gone 0-4 away from home. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

