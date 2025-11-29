Holy Cross faces New Hampshire, looks to halt 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross heads…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross heads into the matchup with New Hampshire as losers of three games in a row.

The Crusaders have gone 1-1 at home. Holy Cross has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 0-5 away from home. New Hampshire ranks ninth in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Camryn Fauria averaging 1.4.

Holy Cross is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 44.1% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Eva DeChent is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Elizabeth Lavoie is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

