Holmes scores 30, Wofford takes down Eastern Kentucky 83-77

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 30 points led Wofford over Eastern Kentucky 83-77 on Saturday. Holmes also contributed eight…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 30 points led Wofford over Eastern Kentucky 83-77 on Saturday.

Holmes also contributed eight rebounds for the Terriers (5-3). Cayden Vasko added 13 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Nils Machowski finished 1 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Austin Ball led the Colonels (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. MJ Williams added 11 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry also had 10 points. The loss was the Colonels’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.