Holmes leads Wofford against No. 22 Auburn after 24-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits No. 22 Auburn after Kahmare Holmes scored 24 points in Wofford’s 86-76 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

Auburn went 13-2 at home last season while going 32-6 overall. The Tigers shot 47.6% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Wofford went 19-16 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Terriers gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

