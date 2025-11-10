Holmes leads Wofford against No. 20 Auburn after 24-point outing

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-0) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits No. 20 Auburn…

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits No. 20 Auburn after Kahmare Holmes scored 24 points in Wofford’s 86-76 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

Auburn went 13-2 at home last season while going 32-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 16.1 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Wofford finished 13-8 in SoCon play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 6.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

