Holmes leads Wofford against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point game

Wofford Terriers (4-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-5) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Eastern Kentucky…

Wofford Terriers (4-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-5)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Eastern Kentucky after Kahmare Holmes scored 21 points in Wofford’s 93-83 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonels are 0-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Terriers are 1-3 in road games. Wofford has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.5 points. Montavious Myrick is shooting 57.1% and averaging 13.0 points.

Holmes is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.