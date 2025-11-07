Holman leads Little Rock against Memphis after 24-point performance

Memphis Tigers (0-1) at Little Rock Trojans (1-0) Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces…

Memphis Tigers (0-1) at Little Rock Trojans (1-0)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Memphis after Jordan Holman scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 99-41 victory over the Central Baptist Mustangs.

Little Rock went 14-16 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Trojans averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 9 from 3-point range.

Memphis went 1-13 on the road and 7-23 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

