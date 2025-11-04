Holloway scores 21 points, No. 13 Michigan women open with 100-40 win over Canisius

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, added eight assists and seven steals and…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, added eight assists and seven steals and No. 13 Michigan opened the season with a 100-40 win over Canisius on Tuesday night.

Olivia Olson added 18 points and Ashley Sofilkanich, who transferred from Bucknell after being the Patriot League Player of the Year and surpassed 1,000 career points, and Te’Yala Delfosse both scored 14 for the Wolverines, who shot 52% and had 25 steals while forcing 45 turnovers.

Mary Copple had eight points to lead Canisius, which went 12 of 31 from the field (39%). Michigan had 13 field goals in the third quarter alone.

The Golden Griffins shot 57% in the first quarter but only got up seven shots because of 14 turnovers and trailed 23-14. It was 51-26 at the half when 23 turnovers became 26 points.

The Wolverines’ third game is the first against a Power 4 team, facing Notre Dame in the Shamrock Classic in Detroit.

