Holloway leads No. 13 Michigan against Harvard after 21-point game

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Michigan hosts Harvard after Mila Holloway scored 21 points in Michigan’s 100-40 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Michigan went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Wolverines averaged 77.5 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

Harvard finished 24-5 overall last season while going 12-2 on the road. The Crimson averaged 10.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

