Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Holifield's 23 lead Lamar…

Holifield’s 23 lead Lamar past UL Monroe 79-66

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 11:01 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 23 points as Lamar beat UL Monroe 79-66 on Monday.

Holifield added six rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (2-1). Braden East scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Jayden Gambrell went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

MJ Russell led the Warhawks (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, two steals and two blocks. Lavell Brodnex added 12 points and seven rebounds for UL Monroe. Przemek Hartman also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up