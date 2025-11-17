Holifield’s 23 lead Lamar past UL Monroe 79-66

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 23 points as Lamar beat UL Monroe 79-66 on Monday. Holifield added six…

Holifield added six rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (2-1). Braden East scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Jayden Gambrell went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

MJ Russell led the Warhawks (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, two steals and two blocks. Lavell Brodnex added 12 points and seven rebounds for UL Monroe. Przemek Hartman also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

