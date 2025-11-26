Holcombe’s 21 lead Utah Valley past Samford 89-45 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 21 points as Utah Valley beat Samford 89-45 on Wednesday in the Cancum…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 21 points as Utah Valley beat Samford 89-45 on Wednesday in the Cancum Challenge.

Holcombe also had five rebounds for the Wolverines (5-2). Trevan Leonhardt added 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the field while they also had four steals. Tyler Hendricks went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isaiah Campbell-Finch finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-5). Cade Norris added 10 points for Samford.

Up next

Utah Valley plays Wednesday against San Diego State on the road, and Samford visits VCU on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.