Holcombe scores 19, Utah Valley defeats West Coast Baptist 116-35

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat West Coast Baptist 116-35 on Tuesday as the Wolverines opened the season by setting a record for margin of victory..

Holcombe also contributed 10 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks added 16 points while going 6 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Isaac Hawkins and Trevan Leonhardt both had 14 points.

Jimmie Proctor finished with 15 points for the Eagles.

