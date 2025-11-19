Hofstra visits Temple after Edmead’s 23-point game

Hofstra Pride (2-2) at Temple Owls (2-1) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 145…

Hofstra Pride (2-2) at Temple Owls (2-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Temple after Preston Edmead scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 83-77 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

Temple went 17-15 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

Hofstra finished 15-18 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Pride averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.