Hofstra Pride and the Merrimack Warriors meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Merrimack Warriors (2-5) vs. Hofstra Pride (3-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Hofstra square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pride are 3-3 in non-conference play. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 78.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Warriors have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Merrimack allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

Hofstra is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 14.3 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Ernest Shelton is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

