Hobin leads Air Force against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces SIU-Edwardsville after Lucas Hobin scored 20 points in Air Force’s 66-64 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Falcons are 1-3 in home games. Air Force is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 2-1 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Air Force averages 63.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 65.4 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hobin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kam Sanders is shooting 29.6% and averaging 11.4 points.

Ring Malith is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Jo Valrie is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

