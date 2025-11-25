Hinton leads Harvard against Boston College after 34-point game

Harvard Crimson (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4) Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Boston College after…

Harvard Crimson (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Boston College after Robert Hinton scored 34 points in Harvard’s 75-74 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Boston College is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 2-1 on the road. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

Boston College is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 33.6% and averaging 16.3 points.

Chandler Pigge is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Crimson. Hinton is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

