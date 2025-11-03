Live Radio
Hines scores 12 as Seton Hall downs Saint Peter’s 77-50

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:11 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Najai Hines’ 12 points off of the bench helped Seton Hall to a 77-50 victory against Saint Peter’s on Monday, in a season opener for both teams.

Hines added nine rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates. Stephon Payne III scored 11 points, going 4-of-7 shooting. TJ Simpkins had 10 points.

TJ Robinson led the Peacocks in scoring with 11 points. Adetokunbo Bakare added nine points for Saint Peter’s.

Seton Hall took the lead with 18:55 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hines led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-28 at the break.

Seton Hall extended its lead to 72-36 during the second half, fueled by an 18-1 scoring run. Payne scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

