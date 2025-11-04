Hill’s 16 lead Ball State past Louisiana 75-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill’s 16 points helped Ball State defeat Louisiana 75-64 on Monday. Hill also contributed eight…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill’s 16 points helped Ball State defeat Louisiana 75-64 on Monday.

Hill also contributed eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Cam Denson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Armoni Zeigler shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jamyron Keller led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 21 points and four assists. Jaxon Olvera added 13 points and six rebounds for Louisiana. De’Vion Lavergne also had 10 points and four assists.

