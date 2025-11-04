Hill scores 21, Sacred Heart downs Merchant Marine 103-46

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Merchant Marine 103-46 on Tuesday. Hill had 12…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Merchant Marine 103-46 on Tuesday.

Hill had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers. Dashon Gittens added 18 points while going 8 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and also had five steals. Nyle Ralph-Beyer shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mariners were led by Tim Barton, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Merchant Marine also got 13 points from Jack Flannery.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

