Hill scores 21 points with five 3-pointers and VCU knocks off Virginia Tech in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored a career-high 21 points, hitting a career-best five 3-pointers in the process, and VCU defeated Virginia Tech 86-68 on Friday in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

VCU (5-3) led by 10 points at halftime, then opened the second half on a 6-for-6 shooting spree. The Rams’ 14-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hill, gave them a 59-39 lead near the 16-minute mark.

The Hokies rallied, at one point making seven free throws in a 9-0 run that made it 65-58 with nine minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by Hill gave VCU a double-digit lead again and a few minutes later his next 3-pointer restored a 10-point lead one more time.

Hill then added a layup and Barry Evans knocked down a 3-pointer for an 80-65 lead with five minutes to go.

Hill, a sophomore, came off the bench in the first half and hit a couple of 3-pointers that helped the Rams take a 38-29 lead with 3 minutes remaining. They scored seven of the last nine points of the half and led 45-35 at the break.

For the game, Hill made 6 of 7 shots overall, including all five of his 3-point attempts. He was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Evans scored 17 points, Jadrian Tracey 13 and Lazar Djokovic 11.

Tyler Johnson and Amani Hansberry scored 16 points each and Jaden Schutte added 15 for Virginia Tech (6-2).

Up next

Virginia Tech: at South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

VCU: Samford visits on Friday.

