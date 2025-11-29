Hill leads Sacred Heart against Penn State

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Penn State after Anquan Hill scored 34 points in Sacred Heart’s 108-106 overtime loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Penn State averages 7.1 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 0-4 on the road. Sacred Heart has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Penn State is shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 48.3% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Stewart is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging eight points. Kayden Mingo is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.4 points.

Yann Farell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Hill is averaging 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.