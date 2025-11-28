Hill leads Sacred Heart against Penn State after 34-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Penn State after Anquan Hill scored 34 points in Sacred Heart’s 108-106 overtime loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Penn State is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 0-4 in road games. Sacred Heart is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Penn State scores 81.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 81.2 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 11.3 more points per game (82.0) than Penn State allows to opponents (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Dominick Stewart is averaging 8.0 points.

Hill is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

