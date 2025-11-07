Hill leads Sacred Heart against Duquesne after 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Duquesne Dukes (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -10.5; over/under is…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Duquesne Dukes (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Duquesne after Anquan Hill scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 103-46 win over the U.S. Merchant Marine Mariners.

Duquesne finished 9-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Dukes averaged 69.1 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

Sacred Heart went 5-11 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Pioneers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

