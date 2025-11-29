Hill leads Ball State against Lafayette after 21-point outing

Ball State Cardinals (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under…

Ball State Cardinals (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Lafayette after Davion Hill scored 21 points in Ball State’s 80-73 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 1-2 at home. Lafayette averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Ball State allows 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Lafayette is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 16.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1%.

Armoni Zeigler is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Hill is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.