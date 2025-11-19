High Point takes on UIC in Daytona Beach, Florida

UIC Flames (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point will…

UIC Flames (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will play UIC at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. High Point has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

UIC finished 18-14 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 26.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

