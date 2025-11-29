High Point secures 93-73 victory against Western Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 22 points as High Point beat Western Carolina 93-73 on Saturday. Fletcher…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 22 points as High Point beat Western Carolina 93-73 on Saturday.

Fletcher added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (7-1). Rob Martin scored 17 points and added five assists. Terry Anderson had 16 points.

The Catamounts (3-4) were led in scoring by Marcus Kell, who finished with 27 points. Julien Soumaoro added 12 points and two steals for Western Carolina. Cord Stansberry had 11 points.

