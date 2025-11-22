High Point plays Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) vs. High Point Panthers (5-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) vs. High Point Panthers (5-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Incarnate Word at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Panthers are 5-1 in non-conference play. High Point is ninth in the Big South with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Terry Anderson averaging 2.0.

The Cardinals are 3-2 in non-conference play. Incarnate Word scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

High Point averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Cam’Ron Fletcher is shooting 63.2% and averaging 18.8 points.

Tahj Staveskie is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 18.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

