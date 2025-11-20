High Point Panthers play the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5;…

UIC Flames (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will play UIC at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. High Point is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UIC went 18-14 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Flames shot 45.7% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

