High Point Panthers face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-5) vs. High Point Panthers (5-1)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Louisiana at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Panthers are 5-1 in non-conference play. High Point is seventh in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Chana Paxixe leads the Panthers with 5.7 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Amijah Price averaging 6.6.

High Point is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3%.

Price is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 13.0 points.

